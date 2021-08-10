From Conway Police Department reports
Shopping spree with stolen cards
Around 5:30 p.m. Aug. 6 police responded to a breaking or entering report at Conway Regional Health and Fitness Center on Salem Road.
A woman said that while she was inside the gym, an unknown person smashed the driver’s side rear window and stole her purse and wallet.
She said the wallet contained multiple credit and debit cards. She got a notification from her bank that the cards were used around 4:50 p.m.
Her debit card had been used “at various businesses in Conway, including Kroger on Salem [Road] and Walmart on Prince [Street] as well as the Walmart on Dave Ward [Drive],” the report stated.
The total amount of the charges was $1,874.
She told officers she had already contacted her bank regarding the fraudulent activity.
Surveillance camera taken from ministry center
On Aug. 7 police took theft of property report over the phone.
The caller, director of the Conway Ministry Center, told officers that around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 6, “an individual who he has helped before used what appeared to be a long wooden ladder to steal a surveillance camera that was mounted approximately 15 feet from the ground into the building,” the report stated.
The director said the man had actually received assistance from the center the day before the theft.
When he gave officers the man’s name, they said they were familiar with him and had his information in the system.
The director said emailed video of the incident along with still photos from the video surveillance.
An officer watched the video and confirmed the identity of the man involved in the theft.
