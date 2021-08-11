From Conway Police Department reports
Smash and grab
On Aug. 7, police took a braking or entering report over the phone.
The caller said the passenger side window of his truck was smashed and his wallet was stolen.
“He keeps his wallet in the driver side door or I the cubby hole in the dash,” the report stated. “In his wallet was credit cards, driver’s license, social security card and $1,000 worth of cash. There was also an extra $2,000 worth of cash in the console that he just got out of the bank.”
Stolen AC unit
On Aug. 7 police took a theft of property report over the phone.
A woman was evicted from 1427 Garvin Street on Aug. 4.
The caller told police “they took possession of all items at the residence … [and] when he arrived at the residence this morning, he noticed items were missing.”
He said a window AC unit had been taken along with a swing set and a push mower.
“He did not know who took the items but believes it was the previous resident who was recently evicted,” the report stated.
The man did not have serial numbers for the stolen items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.