From Conway Police Department reports
Screen damaged
On Aug. 7, police took a criminal mischief report over the phone.
A woman said that she left her residence on Lucile Street around 2:30 p.m. When she returned around 3:45 p.m. she noticed the screen to the living room window was damaged.
“It appeared to have been pried off in an apparent attempt to gain entry into the residence,” the report stated. “The house was not entered, and there was no damage to anything other than the window screen.”
She was given a report number.
Wallet taken
On Aug. 7, police took a breaking or entering report over the phone.
The man said that he discovered his tractor-trailer had been broken into.
He said he parked the tractor-trailer outside his home around 3 a.m. and went inside for the night.
Around 9 a.m., he told a friend of his to go to the vehicle and get his wallet.
“After several minutes of looking, the friend came back inside and said that they could not find the wallet,” the report stated. “[The man] went outside and confirmed his wallet missing.”
He looked in his home to make sure it wasn’t there but was unable to locate it.
“[He] then went outside and located a set of keys and various other items in and around the yard.”
There was no sign of forced entry. He told officers he had stolen the credit/debit cards in the wallet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.