From Conway Police Department reports
Shoes stolen
On Aug. 11 police were dispatched to Academy Sports on Amity Road for a theft of property report.
The manager told officers that a man and woman “stole a bunch of shoes and left the store,” according to the report.
“They placed a large duffle bag and left the store,” the report stated. “The merchandise was worth around $200.”
He was given a report number.
Laptop lifted
On Aug. 11, police took a theft of property report over the phone.
A woman said that on Aug. 9, she noticed her laptop missing from her house.
She said the laptop is an HP Notebook 15 and provided them with the serial number.
She said a man and woman were in her house between 5-9 p.m. on Aug. 9.
“[She] stated that no one else has been in the house,” the report stated.
The laptop was entered into the Arkansas Crime Information Center (ACIC) as stolen.
The woman was given a report number and advised of the warrants process.
