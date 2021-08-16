From Conway Police Department reports
Targeting women
On Aug. 12, police took a call regarding a suspicious person at Target on Elsinger Boulevard.
The caller said that shortly before 1 p.m. “she was shopping at Target when she noticed a white male with dark hair and wearing a black shirt following her in and about the aisles,” according to the report.
She said the behavior continued throughout her time in the store and “she eventually went to management and alerted them to the male,” the report stated.
She said it appeared as though the man was taking pictures of her with his cell phone.
Management walked her out to her car and she contacted the police department.
She said Target had footage of the incident so an officer was dispatched to the store to retrieve it.
The woman was given a report number and told to contact police with any further questions or concerns.
Car vandalized
On Aug. 14, police were dispatched to 64 Brierwood Drive for a criminal mischief report.
The woman said that sometime during the night someone vandalized her Chevrolet Impala in her carport.
“She did not of anyone who had ill feelings toward her or who she was currently feuding with,” the report stated.
Officers noted the vehicle “had been keyed on every single panel including the roof and hood.”
“The vehicle had also been ‘painted’ with some type of silicone like paint,” the report stated. “The windshield and grill were also severely damaged.”
Officers took photos of the damage for the report.
