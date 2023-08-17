From Conway Police Department reports
CashApp trespassing
On Aug. 4, police responded to a call in reference to a trespassing report at an apartment complex. When police arrived at the scene, they saw a woman pacing in the driveway near the residence in question and visibly upset and irate, the report stated. Police spoke to the woman who said that her boyfriend locked her out of their apartment after she confronted him about stealing from her CashApp. The woman told police that she woke up around 7:15 a.m. that morning and saw that a deposit was made for $426.66 as well as a transfer to her boyfriend’s account for $426 that took place about 45 minutes prior to her waking up.
Police then spoke to the boyfriend, the caller of the trespassing report, who said that the woman was the one who transferred the money to him for rent and denied transferring the money himself. Police then spoke to the woman again and she denied that claim, saying that she doesn’t pay him for rent. Police told the woman that they would take a report but were unable to make an arrest for the theft “given the circumstances,” the report stated.
Microsoft hack
Also on Aug. 4, police responded to a call in reference to a hacked account. Police spoke to the caller who said that someone from the United Kingdom had gained access to his Microsoft account. The caller told police that he received a notification on his phone that someone was attempting to reset his password. The hacker was successful and changed his password, but the caller said that he immediately changed it again before the hacker was able to do any damage or get any information. A few days later, the hacker sent the caller a text asking if they could buy his account. The caller said that he did not reply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.