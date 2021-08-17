From Conway Police Department reports
Company vehicle stolen
On Aug. 15, police took a vehicle theft report over the phone.
The caller said that he works for August Winters and Sons, a heavy machinery company out of Wisconsin, but is in Conway doing some work for Virco Manufacturing.
While here, he is temporarily staying at a residence on Davis Street.
“This morning he heard a truck (now believed to be his truck) start up at 9:30 a.m. in front of his home and take off in an unknown direction,” the report stated. “A few minutes later, he looked outside and found his company truck was missing.”
He told officers his truck was unlocked and the keys were in the ignition.
“He has no suspect information at this time,” the report stated.
The vehicle was entered into the Arkansas Crime Information Center (ACIC) as stolen and the man was given a report number.
