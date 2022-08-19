From Conway Police Department reports
Stolen car
On Aug. 11, police responded to a call around 4:20 p.m. in reference to a stolen car. Police spoke to a woman who said that around noon the previous day, she noticed her car missing from the parking lot of the Continental Inn on Harkrider Street, where she was staying. She said that she last saw her car about six hours prior to noticing it missing. She said she asked the manager of the motel if they had her car towed, but they said that did not tow it. She said that she was only visiting Conway, and does not know who could’ve taken it.
Harassment
On Aug. 12, police responded to a harassment report at the Centerstone Apartments on Donaghey Avenue. Police spoke to a woman who said that she was on her way to get coffee when a man who claimed to be with a lawn care company walked up to her outside of her apartment. The man asked her to take a selfie with him and then started asking her where she was going. The man then told her that he details cars and asked for her number so that he could detail her car for her. The woman told the man that she was in a hurry and couldn’t talk, then drove off.
When the woman returned from getting her coffee hours later, the man was still there and approached her immediately after she pulled into the parking lot. The woman said that she pretended to be on her phone to avoid talking to him. When she got inside her apartment, she kept looking outside the window to check to see if the man had left yet, but she said that the man stayed for “well over an hour” just pacing around her building. The man later began knocking on her door, and she refused to answer it. The man only left after the woman called her apartment’s manager informing her of the situation. Later that day, the woman went to her car and found a note on her car door that contained the man’s name and phone number.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.