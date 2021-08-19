From Conway Police Department reports
Blue jean bandit
On Aug. 16 police responded to Maurice’s on Elsinger Boulevard in reference to a theft of property report.
The store manager said a woman had come into the store, “grabbed approximately 18 pairs of jeans that were on a table the door and ran back out to her vehicle,” according to the report.
The manager said the jeans were nearly $60 a pair, estimating the woman stole $1,078 worth of jeans.
She said the woman’s vehicle was a burgundy SUV with the license plate 427 YTG.
Title taken, truck hidden
On Aug. 17 police spoke with a man regarding a stolen vehicle title.
The man told officers that his girlfriend of eight years stole the title to his vehicle, noting “the title and the registration is only in his name,” according to the report.
Officers noted the man was unable “to provide all the information for the truck” but that it was a blue Chevrolet Silverado.
“She has also taken the vehicle and hit it somewhere,” the report stated. “The vehicle was taken outside of the city limits.”
Police gave the man a report number and advised him of the warrants process.
