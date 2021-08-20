From Conway Police Department reports
CPD recovers stolen vehicle
On Aug. 16, police responded to Salem Park Apartments for an agency assist.
The Little Rock Police Department said a vehicle that was stolen in their jurisdiction was “plotting at this location,” according to the report.
An officer searched the parking lot and spotted vehicle matching the description he was given — a black 2015 GMC Yukon — backed into a parking spot in front of Building G. The license plate on the vehicle retuned to a gray 2016 Ford Edge that was stolen out of Cammack Village, an officer noted in the report.
“After confirming the vehicle was stolen, along with the license plate, I called for a tow truck to pick up the vehicle,” an officer wrote in the report. “I was able to get in contact with the owner of the vehicle who was able to unlock it by his phone. I informed the owner that his vehicle would be towed to Jim Smith.”
Officers began to inventory the vehicle “but [were] unable to locate anything of importance,” the report stated.
‘Kill’ etched on front door
On Aug. 19, police spoke with a man over the phone regarding damage to his front door.
He said that shortly before 11 p.m. the previous night, he discovered that someone had etched the word “Kill” into his front door at an apartment complex on 867 Fendley Drive.
“He is unaware of anyone who may have done this,” officers noted in the report.
He was given a report number and told to contact the police department with any questions or concerns.
