From Conway Police Department reports
Broken glass
Police recently responded to three separate incidents regarding broken glass.
On Aug. 20, officers took a report by phone from a woman who said her glass front door had been broken,
She said her ex-boyfriend shattered the glass door. She said the estimated cost of the door was $500-$800. She said she doesn’t own the residence but her name is on the lease. Officers gave her a report number and advised her of the warrants process.
On Aug. 21, police took a criminal mischief report over the phone.
The caller said that her husband had attended a gun show at the Expo Center on East Oak Street and when he got home, “he noticed the windshield appeared to have been hit with a baseball bat, and there was damage to the frame of the vehicle,” according to the report.
The damaged vehicle was a 2014 Ford F-150. The woman sent photos of the damage to officers and they were added to the report.
On Aug. 22, police responded to the commuter lot across from Denny’s on Crain Drive for a criminal mischief report. A woman told officers she parked her Toyota Camry in the lot around 9 p.m. the previous night and returned to pick to up around 1:15 a.m. and noticed the rear passenger window had been broken She said it didn’t appear as if her vehicle had been entered and she didn’t believe anything had been taken.
“The rear passenger window was not completely shattered but had a large gash in the glass, as if it had been struck by a blunt object,” officers wrote in the report. “The rear passenger door was still locked. None of the other vehicles parked in the lot were damaged.”
The woman said she didn’t know of anyone who would have wanted to damage her vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.