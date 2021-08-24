From Conway Police Department reports
Linda says LOL
On Aug. 22, police responded to a criminal mischief call at Walmart on Skyline Drive.
A woman said someone keyed her vehicle, a Chevrolet Corvette, while she was working.
“I was given the description of a white female in a yellow tank top with blue jeans on and a backpack,” an officer wrote in the report. “The female had left the scene before I arrived. I had multiple witnesses advise they saw her do it.”
He advised officers in the area of the woman’s description and was told she was located and officers were speaking to her.
“The only damage to the vehicle was on the driver side door,” according to the report. “The vehicle had ‘Linda says LOL’ carved into the paint.”
Tool bag taken
On Aug. 22, police responded to 605 Second St. for theft.
The resident said that his security camera caught a man stealing a tool bag from his backyard around 9-10 p.m. the night before. The tool bad was red.
“He does not know the exact inventory in the bag but was probably worth around $100,” the report stated.
