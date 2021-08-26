From Conway Police Department reports
Cash taken from dresser
On Aug. 21, police took a theft of property report over the phone.
The caller said that he had $1,600 in cash taken from his apartment between 7 p.m. Aug. 20 and 10 a.m. Aug. 21. He said he put $1,600 from his paycheck in his dresser overnight.
He had a friend at his apartment that evening, the report stated. He fell asleep around 11 p.m. He woke up shortly after midnight and noticed his friend had left “so he locked the apartment door and went back to sleep,” the report stated.
Around 10 a.m. the next morning, “he was going to purchase some work clothes but noticed the money was missing,” according to the report.
He asked his friend about the money but she said she didn’t take it.
Officers attempted to call the friend but got no answer.
Wallet stolen from cubby
On Aug. 22, police took a phone report of a theft.
A man said that sometime between 5:30-8 p.m. his wallet was stolen while he was at Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park.
“He had placed the wallet in a public ‘cubby’ while he was engaged in activities within the trampoline park,” the report stated.
The wallet was brown leather with an Arkansas Razorback logo on it. He valued the wallet at $20 and said the only thing inside it was his driver’s license.
