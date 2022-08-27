From Conway Police Department reports
Weed delivery
On Aug. 17, police responded to a call in reference to drugs found at a house. Police spoke to a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service who said that while he was delivering mail, he found a small baggie containing marijuana in a mailbox at someone’s residence. The mail carrier said that he immediately shut the mailbox and called the police after finding it. Police then spoke to the homeowners that the mailbox belonged to who told police that they had no idea how the marijuana got in their mailbox. The homeowner said that they “don’t smoke weed.”
Gas drive off
On Aug. 18, police responded to a call at the MH Mart Gas Station on East Skyline Drive in reference to a gas drive off. Police spoke to the attending clerk who said that at 11:12 a.m. a man gave her a Walmart gift card and asked to fill his truck up. When the man drove off, there was a total of $37.37 in gas that he did not pay for.
Card stolen
On Aug. 19, police responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. in reference to a fraud report. Police spoke to a woman who said somehow someone got ahold of her credit card number and used it to buy nearly $40 worth of groceries from Walmart online. The card was used only Aug. 8 at the Dave Ward Drive location.
Mailbox kicker
Also on Aug. 19, police responded to a call in reference to an altercation between two family members. Police spoke to the caller who said that she got into an argument with her granddaughter and that during the argument, her granddaughter kicked her mailbox. The grandmother said that she told her to stop kicking the mailbox but she wouldn’t and eventually, the mailbox fell to the ground.
Stolen car
Also on Aug. 19, police responded to a call in reference to an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle report. Police spoke to the caller who said that he let his friend use his car to go see his mother in Vilonia. He said that he told his friend that he would need to return his car after visiting his mother. He gave his friend the car around 11 a.m. and made the report at 8:20 p.m. when the car was still not returned. Police went to the mother’s house in Vilonia and the car was not there.
Burglary
Also on Aug. 19, police responded to a call in reference to a burglary report at the Hamlet apartment complex on Donnell Ridge Road. Police spoke to the caller who said that she left her apartment around 8 a.m. for work and returned around 6 p.m. and noticed that some of her drawers had been gone through. She then noticed that her wallet was missing. Her wallet contained her and her grandson’s social security cards, her ID and all of her debit cards, according to the report. She said that there were no signs of forced entry and the only other person who has access to her apartment is the maintenance man.
