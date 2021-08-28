From Conway Police Department reports
Keys found in neighborhood
On Aug. 22, police responded to a found property call at 3705 McConnell Dr.
The resident told officers she found keys at the edge of her driveway around 5:30 p.m.
“There was one key that seemed to operate a Honda vehicle and another that could be used as a residential door key,” an officer wrote in the report.
The woman said she reached out to her immediate neighbors but none of them recognized the keys.
“The keys have been logged [at the police department] for safekeeping,” the report stated.
Loud party draws complaints
Shortly before midnight Aug. 22, police responded to a loud noise complaint at 2150 Rosemary Dr.
The caller reported “a large party at this location with loud music,” the report stated.
Officers noted in the report they had already responded to this location once to warn the tenants about the noise level.
When officers arrived in the area, they could “hear music outside and down the street,” the report stated.
The homeowner was issued a citation for violation of the loud noise ordinance and warned “any future violations tonight would result in more citations being issued.”
He told officers “that wasn’t going to be a problem because the party was breaking up at this time,” the report stated.
A roundabout is not a restroom
On Aug. 23, police responded to a call about a white man wearing all black “who was exposing his private parts at the roundabout of Sixth Street and Elsinger Boulevard,” according to a report.
Officers arrived and found the man still in the roundabout. They told him they “had received a call saying that someone matching his description was exposing himself his penis in front of multiple vehicles and a school bus full of children.”
The man said he had exposed his privates so he could pee.
He was arrested for disorderly conduct.
