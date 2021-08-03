From Conway Police Department reports
Wiry theft attempt
On July 26, police responded to a shoplifting report at Home Depot on Elsinger Boulevard.
They spoke with the asset protection associate who said “a white male approximately 6’2”, 250 pounds with a white hat, light blue T-shirt and blue jeans attempted to push out a cart that had a trash can full of electrical wire hidden inside,” according to the report.
The approximate value of the wire was $1,500.
The man was confronted as he started out the door where he abandoned the cart and went out to a gray Chevrolet Suburban with a Kansas license plate that started with the numbers 761, the report stated.
The suburban left the parking lot headed south on Elsinger Boulevard where it entered the roundabout and headed west down Sixth Street.
Shots fired or power outage?
On July 27, police responded to a shots-fired call in the area of Davis Street and South Boulevard.
“Dispatch advised a male in a gray Nissan Altima had been shot in the head,” the report stated. “While en route, dispatch advised the male had not been shot at all and was refusing medical.”
When officers arrived, they spoke to the man who had been initially reported as shot. He said he was sitting in his vehicle at the stop sign on Davis Street facing south when he “suddenly heard what sounded like a gunshot and his windshield had a hole in it,” the report stated.
He pulled to the side of the road. He noted he didn’t see anyone in the area or any vehicles around.
A group of women from nearby Milestones Services, Inc. said they heard the noise as well but thought it sounded like a transformer blowing up. One of the women said when she came out the building, she saw smoke. She said the man asked her “if anyone saw who may have shot at him and then [he] fell to the ground,” the report stated.
Officers checked his vehicle and noted damage to the windshield that was consistent with a gunshot.
“The hole in the windshield did not go all the way through the windshield,” officers wrote in the report. “[An officer] located a small piece of shrapnel near the driver side windshield wiper. The shrapnel had wire attached to it.”
Because witnesses said it sounded like a transformer blowing up, police checked transformers in the area for damage. A man on South Boulevard said he lived a few blocks away and had lost power at his house. Officers requested Conway Corp respond to the scene.
A Conway Corp employee confirmed the piece of shrapnel was from a blown transformer on the northeast corner of the intersection. Officers took photos of the damage to the vehicle and the shrapnel for the report.
