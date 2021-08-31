From Conway Police Department reports
$30,000 worth of tools stolen
On Aug. 265, police responded to Robert’s Jr. on Oak Street in reference to a burglary. The manager said that around 3-4 a.m. “someone crawled through a broken bay window and stole around $30,000 worth of miscellaneous tools and tool boxes,” according to the report.
“They believe the person arrived in a white Z71 pickup with an unknown license plate number,” the report stated. “The male emptied tools out of tool boxes into smaller bags and eventually was able to lift and take a large SnapOn tool box.”
They also believe the man took keys from inside and stole a black Nissan Pathfinder, the report stated.
The manager was unable to provide any more information on the Pathfinder at the time of the report.
Textbooks taken from vehicle
On Aug. 27, police responded to The Ridge apartments on Meadowlake Road in response to a breaking or entering. A man said that around 8 a.m. he discovered his vehicle had been broken into. He said the doors were left unlocked due to a mechanical issue.
The only items taken were his textbooks and an access code.
He said he got home around 8 p.m. so the theft occurred sometime overnight Thursday or early Friday morning.
He provided officers with a list of the textbooks that were taken and the name of the access code.
Officers told him to reach out to the store where he bought the textbooks and others in the area and inform them of the theft.
Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net.
