From Conway Police Department reports
Woman leaving work reports being accosted
On July 28, police took a harassment report from a woman who said she was accosted when leaving work.
The woman said that as she leaving from her job at Bath and Body Works on Skyline Drive around 11 p.m. “she approached the traffic light at Towne Centre and Skyline [when] three men came over the guard rail and ran up to the car she was driving and beat on the windows,” according to the report.
She was driving her boyfriend’s car, a white 2016 Dodge Charger. She said the car didn’t sustain any damage and “she just wanted a report to note the incident,” the report stated.
She said she called police the night it happened and an officer followed her home. She didn’t know whether officers returned that night to the parking to see if they could locate the three men who had beat on her windows.
“There was a normal group of people hanging out in the corner of the parking lot,” she said. “The three people involved did look young like the normal crowd that hangs out in the parking lot.”
Woman steals bag full of Powerade
Around 2:20 a.m. July 30, officers responded to the Valero on Oak Street in reference to a shoplifting report.Officers spoke with a woman who works there that informed them a “white female entered the store and stole eight Powerade that were near the store door,” according to the report.
She said the woman “loaded the bag with the Powerade and left the area in a green Kia Soul,” the report stated.
