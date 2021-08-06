From Conway Police Department reports
Theft of property
On Aug. 2, police took a burglary report by phone.
A man who is getting a house built on Northview Drive reported to officers his builder told him that sometime during the overnight hours an unknown person stole “a lot of wiring and some air conditioning parts from the construction area,” the report stated.
The man said the house doesn’t have doors yet.
He said he didn’t have an estimate for the stolen items yet but would provide officers with an estimate as soon as possible.
Criminal mischief
On Aug. 2, police responded to a burglary call at AR Care on Bob Courtway Drive. The front window was broken out and the clerk was unsure if anyone was in the building.
Officers cleared the building.
“Nothing was disturbed,” an officer wrote in the report. “There was still a chair in front of the broken window.”
The clerk said the business closed at 5 p.m. Friday and was closed all weekend until she arrived a little before 8 a.m.
