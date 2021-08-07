From Conway Police Department reports
Trailer stolen behind clinic
On Aug. 2, police were dispatched to a theft of property call at King/Ellis Family Dental on Hogan Lane.
The owner said that his trailer was stolen from behind his clinic.
He said it was stolen between July 30 and Aug. 2, according to the report.
The stolen trailer was a 14X6 Dakota, he said.
Officers entered the trailer into the Arkansas Crime Information Center (ACIC) as stolen.
Date steals woman’s debit card
On Aug. 2, police received a call regarding a stolen debit card.
A woman said that on July 31 she went in a date with a man in Little Rock.
“While on the date in Little Rock it is believed [the man] stole her debit card information,” the report stated, noting the woman didn’t have “identifying information pertaining to [the man] such as his date of birth, and [officers] were unable to locate him in ATLAS.”
She said that approximately noon Aug. 2, she noticed a purchase had been made at Domino’s Pizza on Old Morrilton Highway in Conway for $40.16.
“It is also believed that he somehow sent $80 to his mother on Facebook using the card but it is not known where or when this occurred,” the report stated.
She said she had canceled the card.
