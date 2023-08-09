From Conway Police Department reports:
Following
On July 18, police responded to a call from a woman reporting that she was being followed. Police spoke to the woman who said that she was on her way back home from Soul Food Cafe Missions around 4 p.m. when she noticed a black Chevy Tahoe following close behind her and was unsure if they were just tailgating or following her. To make sure, she started taking random turns and the car continued to follow behind her. She then pulled into the parking lot of Unit 2 at the Faulkner County Detention Center to call her husband and while the car turned its turn signal on as well to pull into the parking lot, it continued straight when it noticed the woman on her phone. The woman said that there were two men in the car that looked to be in their 40s wearing baseball caps. The woman told police that she was driving her husband’s vehicle and that he is a corrections officer. She believes they possibly thought she was him.
On July 21, police responded to a call in reference to a harassment report. Police spoke to the caller who said that a woman took over her late son’s Facebook account and was sending her messages in his name. The caller told police that her son committed suicide in 2021, and the woman believes she played a role in it. The caller said that the woman has made several posts and comments saying that the caller “coerced him to take his own life,” according to the report. The messages sent to the caller say things like how she “robbed him of things to treasure from his past” and “I am almost positive she encouraged him to take his life,” the report stated.
