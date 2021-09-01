From Conway Police Department reports
‘Good deal’ on a moped
On Aug. 27, police responded to apartments on Willow Street in reference to a vehicle theft.
A man said his moped had been stolen from the parking lot sometime between 12-8 p.m.
Once he realized the moped was missing, he asked neighbors if they had seen anyone take it.
“One of his neighbors observed a man push the moped away from the parking lot,” the report stated. “The male subject made a comment to the neighbor as he was pushing the moped away, and stated he bought the moped from someone and got a ‘good deal’ on it.”
The neighbor told the moped owner “it seemed a little suspicious because the male loaded the moped into his white SUV and quickly drove away from the area.”
The moped owner was unable to provide police any further details about the moped other than it being black and gray with minor damage to the handlebar and speedometer. He was unsure of the moped’s make, model or VIN.
Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net.
