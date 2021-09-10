From Conway Police Department reports
The toy thief
On Monday, Sept. 6, Conway Police responded to a call over shoplifting in progress at the Walmart on Skyline Drive. When police arrived, an employee in charge told them that a man had concealed a $27.71 item in his pocket, later identified as a vibrator, and attempted to leave the Walmart without paying for the item.
Police cook the man into custody and transported him to the Faulkner County Detention Center.
Harassing messages
On Tuesday, Sept. 7, police responded to a call from a woman saying that for the past few days, she has been receiving “harassing and threatening” messages over text, calls, and even in-person encounters with her boyfriend’s sister. The woman told police that her boyfriend’s sister was angry with her because she doesn’t think the woman is “good enough” and should not be in a relationship with her brother.
The woman told police that she has been trying to laugh off the messages, but that it’s hard because the harassment is non-stop. A recent text message from the sister said that she was going to “come to her apartment and beat her up.”
The police were unable to get ahold of the sister and instructed the woman on how to obtain a no-contact order.
