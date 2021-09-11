From Conway Police Department reports
Facebook Scam
On Sunday, Sept. 5, police responded to a call about a scam. The man told police that around 1 p.m. that day, he bought two concert tickets to country artist Kenny Chesney via a Facebook friend named “Gracyn Elizabeth” for $150 using Apple Pay. The man said that he did not know “Gracyn” but that he had multiple mutual Facebook friends with them so he thought it was safe to purchase the tickets.
What finally made the man realize it was a scam is when he got a text message from a Northwest Arkansas area code stating that they entered his email address in wrong and that he would have to contact Apple Pay for a refund. However when he did end up contacting Apple Pay, they said that because the transaction was complete, he could not receive a refund.
Mad Express
On Wednesday, Sept. 8, police responded to a call about a disturbance at the MedExpress Urgent Care on Oak Street. A woman and a man were told to leave the building by staff and call to be checked in for their appointment before entering the building again due to the health center’s COVID-19 protocols. This caused the woman to become upset and she started “reaching under the plexiglass partition windows” and began knocking over the computers.
The police report said that the computers did not appear to be damaged and that the Urgent Care center was not able to provide a name for the woman nor the man.
