From Conway Police Department reports
Harassment
On Aug. 27, police responded to a call in reference to a report of harassment. Police spoke to the caller who said that she and her family were at Texas Roadhouse eating around 1:10 p.m. that day when her husband’s ex-wife showed up. The caller told police that the ex-wife followed them to their church, waited for them leave and then followed them to the restaurant. The caller said that the ex-wife approached her family at their table and started yelling at her. The caller couldn’t remember exactly what the ex-wife was yelling about, but said that the ex then took her husband’s phone and ran out of the restaurant. They later found the phone on top of their car, but the caller said that the ex-wife has been harassing her for the past few years since she and her husband got married.
Simply leave
Also on Aug. 27, police responded to a call at the Simply Stay Hotel on East Oak Street in reference to an individual who wouldn’t leave the hotel despite management’s wishes. Police spoke to the manger who said that a seemingly “mentally unstable or high” man had been knocking on multiple doors at the hotel, according to the report. Police made contact with the man and told him that he needed to leave the property. Police said in the report that the man did in fact seem high on “some sort of narcotic” and couldn’t keep still, was “sweating profusely,” grinding his teeth and not making sense, the report stated. The man eventually left the property, but a few moments later came back. The man was then arrested.
