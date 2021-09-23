From Conway Police Department reports
Stabbing and yelling
On Saturday, Sept. 18, Conway Police responded to a welfare call around 1 a.m. of an intoxicated man who had a gun to his head threatening to shoot himself. A woman related to the man told police that he had pointed the gun at her before holding it to his own head. The police reported stated that there were two other calls that day for the same man.
When police arrived on the scene, the woman told police that the man with the gun and a second man ran down the street toward the back of the mobile home park. When police went toward the area, they heard a different woman screaming “He is trying to kill my husband,” the report stated.
The second male, who was wearing a red shirt, was on top of the drunk man holding him down. The red shirt man was told by police to get off of the drunk man, and then the drunk man was placed in handcuffs.
When asked what happened, the red shirt man said he heard the first woman asking for help and went over and was told that the drunk man was attempting to kill himself. The red shirt man was able to take the gun out of the drunk man’s hands and then went back to his house. However the drunk man started following him home and smashed the window of the car in his driveway. Then the drunk man, according to the red shirt man, started stabbing him in the back close to the right shoulder.
While investigating the scene, the wife of the red shirt man started yelling at police and blaming them for what happened. Police told the woman to stop yelling or else she was going to be arrested for disorderly conduct. She continued yelling and was placed in handcuffs.
Inn trouble
On Sunday, Sept. 19, police responded to a call around midnight from a woman who says that her ex-husband was attempting to break the window of a room at the Continental Inn on Harkrider Street. While on the 911 call, the woman told police that he had forced his way in and that she was currently hiding.
Police made contact with the ex-husband who told police that came to the Inn to get a room after being out when he saw his ex-wife’s car parked in the motel as well. He then asked management for the keys to room 112 because his wife was in there. He told police he knew that was his room because they always ask for that room when they stay there. He tried to open the door with the key but it was latched from the inside so he used his shoulder to force it open and when he did, he was punched in the face by a man inside. The two then had a physical fight which resulted in the man having a contusion on his face. The ex-husband then said that his wife ran out of the room. He told police that he was upset because “his wife was cheating on him.”
