From Conway Police Department reports
Germantown tire slasher
On Saturday, Sept. 11, police responded to three different reports at the Germantown Apartment complex at 955 S. German Ln. about a series of slashed tires. A Ford Focus, a 2015 Honda Civic and a 2001 Chevrolet Tracker were all found with their tires slashed.
Around 7:30 a.m., two of the victims noticed that their tires were flat, one’s on the front right and the other’s on the front left, as they were backing out of their parking spots.
The other victim, who wasn’t told until later, had a 1-inch to 1.5-inch slash in their tire, consistent with a knife being stabbed into it. None of the victims knew who each other were, nor did they know who could’ve done this.
Stolen garden supplies
On Friday, Sept. 10, Conway Police responded to a report of a man who discovered that two of his garden supplies were stolen. The man told police that he discovered that evening a Word Leaf blower and a Black and Decker string trimmer were stolen sometime within the past two days. He told police that he did not know who could’ve stolen them but that he has left his garage door open on and off over the past two days.
An officer told the man that he should keep his garage door closed in the future so that this doesn’t happen again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.