From Conway Police Department reports
Landscaping dispute
On Monday, Sept. 13, Conway Police responded to a call about an argument between two neighbors. Both neighbors had conflicting statements given to the police, but they both agreed on that the argument was about landscaping in the neighborhood.
One neighbor told police that the argument started over the phone and that the other neighbor told him he was coming over and by the time he went outside, the neighbor was already in his garage standing by his car. That man told police that when he went up to the other neighbor, the neighbor punched him in the nose, knocking him to the ground which made his nose start to bleed.
In the other neighbor’s statement, he told police that when he went over to his neighbor’s house, he tried talking it out but then his neighbor came out of the house “enraged” and grabbed his shirt with both hands causing it to rip. He told police that he only punched the man (his statement saying he actually punched him twice) out of defense. The police report stated that there was a visible tear in this neighbor’s shirt which lined up with that part of his statement.
A not-so-sweet crime
On Tuesday, Sept. 14, police responded to a call about a man whose car had been damaged. The man told police that two weeks prior to the incident, a woman whom he knew damaged his truck by pouring sugar into his gas tank so now the truck no longer will run. The truck was currently registered to another man, but the victim said that he bought the truck from him and had not registered it yet.
