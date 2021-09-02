From Conway Police Department reports
Out for a dog bite
On Aug. 28, police responded to a call of a dog bite near the Cross Street Sandwich Shop. A man said he had been bitten in the inner left thigh by by a “dark colored” German Shepherd that was “mostly black with a little brown under the chin,” according to the report.
The man said that the woman walking the dog was woman in her late 40s to 50s wearing a purple dress and had “dirty blonde” hair.
The man said he was out with his wife on a walk when they walked past the woman and the German Shepherd. After he was bitten, the man said that he “swatted” at the dog and then the lady and her dog escaped.
The report stated that the officers looked in the area for the suspect and asked several stores on Oak Street but no one knew who the woman was.
Cracked windshield
On Aug. 28, police responded to a call at the The Links at Cadron Valley apartment complex where a man said that the front windshield on his vehicle, a gray 2014 Hyundai Sonata, had been damaged.
The man told police that he parked his car around 10 p.m. Friday and when he went back out around 3:45 p.m. the next day, the front windshield had a large crack right in the center of it.
The report stated that the other than the crack, the windshield was still intact and that the car was still locked and showed no signs that someone had entered it. The man told police that he just needed a report for his insurance provider.
