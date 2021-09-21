From Conway Police Department reports
Rocky relationships
On Wednesday, Sept. 15, police responded to a call from a woman whose house was vandalized. When she got home from work at 11:30 p.m., she noticed that her porch light wasn’t on and when she went to look at it, she saw that the bulb was unscrewed. As she was screwing it back in, she noticed that someone had written “Rocky my man (expletive) leave him alone or else. Nice kids” with a permanent marker on her front door. The woman also noticed that one of her Halloween yard lights were smashed.
The woman told police that “Rocky” is her ex-boyfriend who is currently in jail in Faulkner County and that she believes that one of Rocky’s other girlfriends is responsible for this. Her guess is that it was a white female who has the words “Rocky’s girl” spray painted on her truck.
Home run
On Wednesday, Sept. 15, police responded to a call about a woman who smashed the windows of a black Nissan Maxima with a baseball bat at the Brierwood Apartment complex. The property manager told police that he witnessed a gray Chevrolet pull up next to the Nissan while he was in his office and saw the woman exit it with the baseball bat. The property manager also saw two other women witness the event and that they told her to go straight to the interstate once she finished.
The property manage told police that he didn’t know any of the three females but said that he believes there was an issue with cheating between the offender’s boyfriend and the woman driving the Nissan.
When police checked to see who the Nissan belonged to, it wasn’t registered to any female and instead it was registered to a man out of McKinney, Texas.
