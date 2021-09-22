From Conway Police Department reports
Price tag swap
On Thursday, Sept. 16, Conway police responded to a call of a shoplifting in progress at Walmart. When they arrived, the loss prevention employee told police that a woman was attempting to steal items from the store by swapping out the price tags for several pieces of clothing for a cheaper price. She was caught on security footage and attempted to leave the store with $193.50 worth of unpaid clothing. As she was leaving, she was approached by the loss prevention employee and taken into custody.
More theft at Walmart
Also on Sept. 16, police responded to a call at the Skyline Walmart for another shoplifting case. This time it was a man who was attempting to steal items from the hardware section by placing them in a Walmart shopping bag. When the man went to the register, he did not scan or pay for the items. When he attempted to leave, he was stopped by loss prevention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.