From Conway Police Department reports
Dish it
On Sept. 10, police responded to a call at Waffle House in reference to a theft. Police spoke to an employee who told police that a customer left the restaurant with one of their bowls and plates. She said that the two dishes cost an estimated $20 in total. The employee told police that her manager asked her to file the report and to press charges if the suspect is found.
Public intoxication
Also on Sept. 10, police responded to a call at The Edge apartments in reference to a “girl in a pink dress” who was in the wrong apartment and was possibly intoxicated, according to the report. When police arrived, they saw the girl surrounded by the lease owners. The woman then went up to the officers and said that the lease owners were actually the ones in the wrong apartment. When police asked her what apartment she lived in, she gave the number of an apartment that was four doors down from where they were. When police informed her that this was not the apartment number they told her, she continued to say that they were wrong. While talking, police could smell alcohol on the woman and she was having a difficult time balancing as well, officers noted in the report.
Police then tried to make contact with the woman’s roommates who proceeded to send a Snapchat message to the woman saying “what’s going on, the cops are outside our apartment.” The roommates eventually came out and told the woman that she was in fact at the wrong apartment, but she didn’t believe them. She proceeded to call them liars and attack them verbally. After this, police arrested her for public intoxication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.