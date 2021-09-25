From Conway Police Department reports
Funereal heist
On Wednesday, Sept. 22, Conway police responded to a call about a stolen wallet at the University Church of Christ. Police made contact with the administrative assistant of the church who said that the wallet was stolen from inside her purse during a conversation with two women. She said that the two women came into the church asking to hold a funeral for a recently deceased loved one. One of the women asked her to show her where the bathroom was and the victim believe that was when the wallet was taken.
The victim said that the women left right after the first woman returned from the bathroom and about 20 minutes later she received a credit card alert for fraud. When she looked into her purse, her wallet was missing.
Indecent exposure and threats
On Sept. 22, police responded to a call from a woman who said that a man had been making threats toward her. She told police that the man was outside with his dog off his leash and the dog began running toward her. As the man called the dog back, the woman reminded the man about the city ordinance requiring pets on leashes. She said that the man then yelled back at her saying “you’re a racist and a (expletive).” She told police that the man went to the backyard, got naked and urinated in front of her “multiple times.”
The woman told police that she’s tried reporting the man to police before but they refused to document her issues.
