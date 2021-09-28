From Conway Police Department reports
Counterfeit cannabis card
On Thursday, Sept. 23, police pulled over a car for “fictitious tags” that belonged to a different vehicle. When asked to provide his license and information, the driver told police that he did not have his driver’s license on him. When asked for his name, he provided a name that he later told police was a lie because he thought he might have warrants out for his arrest, but he did not.
Police then found a firearm in the car but the driver denied possession of it, saying that it belong to the man who owned the car and he was just test driving the car. When retrieving the gun, police then found what they believed to be a marijuana roach. They then searched the driver’s wallet and found a medical marijuana card which was odd to the officers since the driver had prior felonies so he would not be allowed to have one. They ran the card through their system and confirmed it was fake. The driver was then taken into custody.
Terroristic threatening
On Tuesday, Sept. 21, Conway Police responded to a call of terroristic threatening. The caller told police that he and his former friend and roommate had a falling out after his roommate kept telling everyone that he was having sex with his girlfriend.
The caller told police that he was trying to communicate with his former roommate about collecting his belongings, but when he tried messaging him, his roommate said that if he ever sees him again that he will be “getting it on site,” meaning that they were going to fight if they see each other. A no-contact order was issued to the two.
