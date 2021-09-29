From Conway Police Department reports
Man’s best friend
On Saturday, Sept. 25, police responded to a call regarding two dogs being stolen. The man told police that he dropped his two dogs off at his friend’s house to be kept until his new apartment was ready. His friend was living with her boyfriend who is the caller’s ex-roommate. Earlier the man received a call from his friend saying that he needed to pick up one of the dogs because there was an issue. When he went to pick the dog up, he decided to pick up both dogs since his apartment would be ready the next day. However, his ex-roommate would not allow him to pick up the other dog, saying that he was going to be keeping the dog and that the man would not be getting the dog back.
The man told police that back in March of 2018, both he and the ex-roommate got the dogs for free and when the roommate moved out a year later, he left both dogs in his care and the ex-roommate has not come by to see the dogs since. In 2018, both dogs were registered to the man as emotional support animals.
Lost in translation
Also on Sept. 25, police responded to a call about a fight that had occurred that involved a language barrier. When police arrived, there was a Hispanic female standing outside holding a blood-soaked paper towel to her mouth. The woman had an injury on her upper lip and her cheeks appeared to be “puffy and swollen.” Her niece was outside with the woman and police helping translate because the woman couldn’t speak a lot of English and told police that her husband had punched her. Police asked the children present who started the fight and they pointed to the husband.
“I had made up my mind to arrest [the husband] at this time and told him to sit down,” Officer William Fosko wrote in the police report.
According to his report, the husband resisted arrest and an altercation occurred making Fosko and one other officer having to take the husband to the ground. The husband sustained a scratch on his forehead and cheek from the altercation. He was then place under arrested on a charge of domestic battery in the third degree and refused to submit to arrested.
