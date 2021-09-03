From Conway Police Department reports
Textbook update
On Aug. 27, a manager at Textbook Brokers contacted the police department to report a man had attempted to sell the books and access code that were reported stolen earlier this week.
Officers went to the store and spoke with the manager.
The manager told officers that around 9 a.m. a man reached out to them on their website asking how much he could get for some books and an access code.
“The books he listed to them were the same ones that [the victim] had stolen from him,” an officer wrote in the report.
In addition to filing a police report, the victim had contacted the area textbook stores to alert them of the theft in case someone tried to resell the books.
Around 3 p.m., the man brought the books and access code into Textbook Brokers, where the manager gathered his information.
“[He] left before selling the books,” the manager reported. “[He] left the access code sitting on the counter.”
The manager provided police with the man’s information and a printout of the online conversation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.