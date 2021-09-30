From Conway Police Department reports
Gardening thefts
On Monday, Sept. 27, police responded to a call of stolen items from Lowe’s. When officers arrived, they were told that two weeks earlier, two females entered the store and started to split up. One took a Husqvarna chainsaw and the other took a Husqvarna backpack leaf blower, and both left the store without paying for the items. These items equaled to $848 stolen from Lowe’s. They were spotted getting away in the same car, a silver Mercury Milan which was later found out to be registered to a woman out of North Little Rock.
Fraudulent purchases
Also on Sept. 27, police responded to a call about a woman’s debit card number being stolen. She told police that her debit card number had been used in multiple online purchases without her authorization. The total amount purchased online added up to nearly $600. However, she still had her debit card in her wallet so it was her number that was stolen, not her physical debit card. The woman has no idea who stole it or how it could’ve been stolen.
