From Conway Police Department reports
Cafeteria brawl
On Aug. 28, police responded to a report about a fight between two men at the Conway Health and Rehab Center cafeteria. The fight occurred during dinner around 5 p.m. The two men were sitting at the same table when one of them got up out of his chair and swung at the other. However his punch was blocked by the man, which made the first man grab the other’s arm.
Nursing staff then got involved to break up the fight and separated the two men. Neither of the men were injured during the fight, according to the report.
Stolen trailer
On Aug. 29, police responded to a report about a stolen 14-foot black precision trailer. The owner told police that his trailer was parked at his friend’s house and he had checked on it in the morning and it was still there. When he returned roughly four hours later, the owner said it was gone.
The owner told police that he has no evidence and has no idea on who would have stolen it. The owner gave police a vehicle identification number for the trailer and it was register to the Arkansas Crime Information Center (ACIC).
