From Conway Police Department reports
Naked and intoxicated
On Sunday, Aug. 29, police responded to a call about a possible in-progress burglary at the Glenrock Apartment complex about a female attempting to break into an apartment. When officers arrived on the scene, they saw a 19-year-old female fully nude with a large bottle of vodka in her hand knocking on the door of the apartment in question. The police knocked on the door of the apartment and the residents handed them a towel to cover up the female.
The female told police that she was trying to get into her friend’s apartment, but when the police talked to the people that lived in the apartment, they said they had no idea who she was. Police asked the woman how much of the large vodka bottle she had drunk and she told them that she had had about a fourth of the bottle.
The police confiscated the bottle from the woman and transported her to Faulkner County Unit II where they gave the woman a citation for public intoxication and minor in possession of alcohol because the woman was under 21.
Church ‘van’dalized
On Aug. 29, police responded to a call of theft of property at the Peach Lutheran Church. The property manager at the church told police that the church bus had been not working for “some time now” and that recently they got it to work again.
That morning, the property manager went out to start it up but it didn’t “sound as it should,” the report stated. When he looked to see what was wrong, he found that someone had cut off the catalytic converted from the bus.
The property manager told police that he had no idea what the time frame of when this could’ve happened. He was given a report number for the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.