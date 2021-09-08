From Conway Police Department reports
Breaking …
On Thursday, Sept. 2, Conway police responded to a call of criminal mischief. A man told police that someone broke part of the grill on his truck. The man told them that the culprit popped his front camera out of the grill. However the man did say he was able to fix that part of it.
The damage is estimated to cost over $1,870 to replace.
… And entering
Also on Thursday, Sept. 2, Conway police responded to a call about someone breaking into a woman’s vehicle, a 2001 green Chevrolet Tahoe, and stealing property. The woman told police that the items that were missing were her wallet, driver’s license, social security card, PayPal credit card, cash app credit card, debit card, food stamp card and an Amazon Fire tablet.
The woman told police that she remembered locking her car, but there were no signs of forced entry. The woman also believes this happened sometime between 9 p.m. the day before and 8 a.m. that morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.