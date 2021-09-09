From Conway Police Department reports
Nailed it
On Friday, Sept. 3, police responded to a call of criminal mischief where a woman told them that since May, an unknown individual had been sticking nails in her tires. The woman told police that since May, five tires have had nails stuck in them, but that they were not deep enough to cause much damage and were able to be plugged. The woman told police that the “energy” with her neighbor has been off ever since she bought a second car but that she is still unsure exactly who it could be.
Multiple stolen firearms
The Conway Police Department had three separate police reports on stolen guns in the area over the Labor Day weekend.
The first report occurred on Sunday, Sept. 5 when police responded to a call about a woman saying her car got broken into. When police arrived, she told them that when she went out to her car to take some money to her daughter, she noticed multiple items scattered around the inside of her car with several compartments left open. The only item missing, she said, was her SCCY CPX-2 9mm firearm with a purple grip. The woman said that she left her car unlocked during the night and it could’ve been stolen at anytime.
A second report was done the following day, Labor Day, when a woman told police that sometime between the hours of 10 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday someone broke into two vehicles and took some items. One of the items was a Glock 43 9mm. The other items included a Chromebook and a set of keys to Pinnacle View Middle School. Both cars were unlocked according to the woman, but the alleged thief did use a pry bar to break in.
The third report of firearms being stolen over the holiday weekend was also made on Monday when police responded to a call where a man reported that his Springfield Hellcat 9mm was stolen from his unlocked vehicle. The man told police that the incident had to have occurred between the hours of 9 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday.
