From Conway Police Department reports
Fakebook
On Feb. 1, officers responded to a call for service where a woman said her roommate was using her social media photos to create a fake Facebook profile.
She said her roommate “took photos from her social media and created a Facebook for the purpose of harassing his ex,” according to the report.
She said that on Jan. 30, she discovered the fake Facebook page he created and that he had been “using her phone number via an app to communicate with and harass his ex-girlfriend,” the report stated.
She said she confronted her roommate “and he admitted he did create a profile using her photos from social media,” according to the report.
Shots fired
On Feb. 2, officers responded to Beaverfork Lake “to gather information on a shots-fired call that had taken place there the previous night,” the report stated.
The property manager told officers that around 10 p.m. on Feb. 1, he heard three gunshots outside his home on the Beaverfork property.
“He looked outside his window and saw three people in the parking lot across from his home get into a ‘mid 90s Chevy Blazer’ and leave,” officers wrote in the report.
Around 7:30 a.m. Feb. 2, he found “three 12g Winchester No. 7 shotgun shells, one live and the other two were empty casings,” according to the report.
Officers noted there were no signs of damaged property or injured animals.
Crime of convenience
On Feb. 2, officers responded to the Gulf gas station on East Oak Street in reference to a stolen vehicle call.
A man said he parked his Chevy Tahoe at pump seven, unlocked and running, and then walked inside, according to the report.
“When he walked back outside a few minutes later, [the man] stated he watched his Tahoe pull out of the gas station and head eastbound on Oak St. He immediately called 911,” the report stated.
While an officer interviewed the Tahoe owner, another officer had the attendant pull surveillance footage of the incident.
“From the video, it appears that a white Kia Sorento, unknown LPN, pulled into the pump on the other side of [the] Tahoe. A male of unknown ethnicity, wearing a black jacket with a white hood, walked over to [the] Tahoe and entered it through an unlocked door,” officers wrote in the report. “Both vehicles then left the scene.”
Stolen laundry
Shortly before 2 p.m. Feb. 1, officers responded to Conway Coin Laundry on Harkrider Street in reference to a theft of property call.
A woman told police “someone stole her clothes from the washer/dryer,” the report stated.
According to the report, she had spoken to management about the incident.
