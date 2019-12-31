From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Dog abandoned in apartment
A Conway man is accused of leaving a dog in an apartment with no food or water after he moved out.
According to an incident report, a 32-year-old Queens Manor Apartments tenant alerted sheriff’s deputies around 5:45 a.m. Dec. 20 that a small dog possibly was abandoned in one of the apartments.
Deputy Robert Hensley waited for the front office to open later that morning before asking management to inspect the apartment in question.
One of the office workers went to the suspect residence and found a dog “alone without anything in the apartment with it,” according to the report.
The office worker also spoke to the suspect’s neighbors who said Wendell Paul Kerr told them that once his family left, they would not return.
According to the report, the office worker said she would either “place the dog in a good home or take the dog to a shelter in Pulaski County.”
Furniture store burglarized
An unknown suspect reportedly broke into the Hometown Furniture Showroom on Dec. 21.
Authorities were called to the furniture store, located just outside of Greenbrier, around 1:45 p.m. Dec. 21 after employees noticed a back door was left open and a few items were unaccounted for.
An employee first noticed the back door on the east side of the building was left open around 9:45 a.m. on the day in question. At first, the complainant said he did not think anything about the door being left open but that while he was getting a customer’s order ready around 11 a.m., he realized a mattress was missing. The door in question “is always locked and very rarely gets used,” he said.
After noticing there was a mattress missing, the complainant said he looked around the store and also found out that three drills collectively valued at $570 were also missing, the report states.
The missing mattress is valued at $350, according to the report.
Wife arrested after hitting husband with can
A Conway woman was arrested Dec. 21 on suspicion of domestic battery after she reportedly threw a can at her husband’s head.
Police were called around 3:20 p.m. Dec. 21 to a residence on Bluebird Lane regarding “a disturbance no longer in progress,” according to an incident report.
When he walked up to the residence in question, one of the homeowners told deputy Timothy Johnson she “had no idea why [authorities] were there because there had been no conflict between her and … her husband.”
According to the report, the woman’s speech was slurred and she staggered across the porch as she spoke to deputies.
The woman admitted she’d been drinking but said she had not seen her husband since the night before. According to her statement, the two “had been arguing the night before but nothing had occurred [that day].”
However, after speaking with the woman’s husband, police learned she had thrown a can at the 59-year-old man.
Deputy Johnson could see “some bruising and marking[s] on [the man’s] head.”
The man said he did not want medical attention and that he did not want his wife to go to jail over his injury.
Despite the man’s plea, authorities arrested 60-year-old Theresa K. Pruitt on a third-degree domestic battery charge.
According to the report, the woman yelled out that she wished “she would have just hit [her husband] in the head with a hammer when she had the chance” when headed to the county jail.
White County woman accused of harassment
A Searcy woman is accused of harassing a Mount Vernon resident following an incident at a convenience store last week.
According to an incident report, the complainant was at Mount Vernon Feed and Stuff “to get some items” when 29-year-old Shelly Laney Alkire began yelling obscenities at her.
The 55-year-old complainant told police the Searcy woman began yelling at her as soon as she got out of her vehicle around 2 p.m. Dec. 22.
According to the woman’s statement, the suspect claimed to have a protection order against her even though there was no such order in place. The complainant also said Alkire “began hollering at her again and telling everyone in the parking lot that [she] started the whole incident or something to that effect” as she left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.