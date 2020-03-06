From Conway Police Department reports
Scammer poses as customer service representative
An unnamed suspect reportedly posed as an Amazon Prime representative and attempted to scam a Conway woman.
According to an incident report, a 37-year-old woman called police Tuesday afternoon after the suspect attempted to scam her out of $169.
The woman told officer Liza Prophete she called a customer service hotline for Amazon Prime (855-705-4655) that she found online and was greeted on the other end of the line by a man who introduced himself as an Amazon Prime customer service representative.
The woman said she reached out to who she thought was a customer service representative regarding a question about a payment she recently made.
“The man told her that her transaction did go through but if she wanted her money back, all she needed to do was go to Walmart and put [$50] on a gift card [and] give him the numbers on the back of the card and he would give her back [$95],” the incident report reads in part. “[The woman] advised that she did what the man said.”
After giving the man the card number, he instructed her to put $119 on a separate card and said he would give her $200 in return. At this point, the woman said she realized this was a scam and asked the man why he hadn’t sent her the $95 he previously said he would send her.
According to the report, the man posing as an Amazon Prime customer service representative refused to send over the money until the woman sent him $119.
The two began to argue and curse each other before the suspect hung up on the complainant, the report states.
The woman has since contacted her bank about the incident.
Resident's vehicle vandalized
A Conway woman is suspected of keying a Highpoint Apartments tenant’s vehicle.
Authorities were called around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday to the apartment complex after one of the residents found out her vehicle was vandalized over night.
According to an incident report, there were gouges in the front quarter panel, front driver’s side door, rear driver’s side door, rear quarter panel and back hatch of the complainant’s silver 2019 Buick Encore.
The perpetrator also keyed obscenities on the 24-year-old complainant’s vehicle, the report states.
When asked by officer Steven J. Spurgers if she had a suspect in mind, the complainant said she believed Tatyanna Nekia Chambers was responsible for the damages.
The complainant suspected Chambers was responsible because the women have has issues “over someone they had dated,” according to the report.
Around 2 a.m. on the day in question, Chambers reportedly started banging on the complainant’s front door and woke up the complainant’s children. Shortly after the complainant called police over the early-morning incident, the suspect returned, according to the report.
At the time the report was filed, damages to the vehicle were estimated at $1,000.
Firearm taken from home
An unknown suspect reportedly stole a Davis Street resident’s pistol sometime in the last week.
The 23-year-old complainant called authorities on Wednesday after realizing his SCCY 9mm pistol was missing.
According to an incident report, the 23-year-old told officer Andrew J. Foreman “he remembers last seeing” the firearm in question on Feb. 28. Since that date, the complainant said “he has had people in and out of his house, but doesn’t know who took it.
After speaking with the complainant, officer Foreman flagged the firearm as stolen in the Arkansas Crime Information Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.