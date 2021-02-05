From Conway Police Department reports
On muddy ground
Around 2 a.m. Feb. 3, police responded to a disturbance call at The Pointe Apartments. The caller told dispatch that four men were outside his building damaging his blue Toyota Corolla.
He said they had baseball bats and were hitting the car and that they had also slashed the tires. Dispatch advised him to go inside his apartment and lock his door because he said the four men were “coming up to the apartment,” according to the report. He then told dispatch they were back down at the car again.
He said they were “jumping on the hood and trying to rip the top of the car off” and that “they were also in the car,” the report stated.
Officers arrived on scene and drove to the outside of the caller’s building.
“I cracked my window to [listen for] screaming or the sound of glass breaking,” an officer wrote. “I began looking for the blue Corolla or anybody walking around. I heard yelling so I stepped out of my vehicle.”
The caller was yelling from the top balcony, telling the officer the car was “back where [the officer] came from.”
He said the four men had took off running straight through the complex but then said they ran to the right. Two more officers arrived to drive the area looking for the four men, according to the report.
“I went back to Building 2,” an officer wrote. “On my way, I noticed the ground was very muddy. This was where the males supposedly ran. There were no footprints.”
The caller told the officer his car was parked next to a handicap spot just north of Building 2.
“I pointed to the car to confirm,” an officer wrote, noting that the caller and his boyfriend said it was. “It was a silver Hyundai Sonata” with the doors locked, no damage and frost still on the hood and the rest of the car.
“[The caller] even walked toward the car to inspect it for damage,” again saying the four men “were on the hood and inside the vehicle, tearing it up,” the report stated. The officer asked the caller what kind of car he drove and when he said a blue Toyota Corolla, the officer pointed out the vehicle was not his.
The caller said he didn’t know where his vehicle was because his boyfriend had parked it. Officers searched the parking lot and located a blue Toyota Corolla on the east side of the building that had no damage to it.
The caller maintained that the four men had been there, and requested to file a report.
