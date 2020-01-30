From Conway Police Department reports
Crash leads to DWI arrest
A Conway woman suspected of a DWI reportedly blew into a responding officer’s face when he asked if she’d been drinking Sunday evening.
According to an incident report, authorities were called to the 3000 block of York Lane around 8 p.m. Sunday regarding a blue 2019 Hyundai Elantra that had rolled over onto its side.
The driver, Brooke N. Huey, was “in an extreme emotional state” following the crash.
As first responders assessed the 27-year-old’s injuries, officer Joseph P. Manno began to suspect Huey was intoxicated based on her body movements, according to his report.
The woman reportedly told police she hadn’t been drinking when they initially asked but admitted to taking anti-anxiety medication. However, the responding officer told the woman he suspected she was under the influence, adding that he could “smell it on her breath.”
After telling the woman he could smell alcohol on her breath, she proceeded to cup her hand over her nose “and blew to check,” the report states. Once she checked her breath she “came very close to my face and blew in my face, which absolutely confirmed the odor of an intoxicant,” Manno wrote in his report.
Following a series of field sobriety tests, Huey was arrested on suspicion of a DWI.
Before she was taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center, the Conway woman was taken to the Conway Regional Medical Center for treatment regarding the injuries she sustained in the crash. While at the hospital, Huey reportedly refused to take a breath test or allow officers to take a blood draw for further testing.
At this point, the report states officers obtained a search warrant to draw a sample of Huey’s blood to send off to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for further analysis.
Once the 27-year-old was released from the hospital, she was booked into the county jail, the report states.
Roommate accused in threat case
A Conway man faces a felony charge after allegedly threatening his roommate with a knife Sunday night.
Authorities were called shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday to a residence along Durham Street after Xavier Shaunmain Rodgers reportedly threatened to kill his roommate, according to an incident report.
The alleged victim told officer Wesley Pence that he and Rodgers were having a barbecue and had been drinking on the night in question. At some point, Rodgers got upset and began yelling at one of the other individuals who lived at the residence. One roommate left the house after Rodgers began cursing him, according to a report.
Eventually, the 41-year-old suspect began yelling at the complainant. As Rodgers got in his face, the complainant said he pushed Rodgers away. During the “tussle,” the two fell onto a coffee table when the complainant decided to hold him down “for a few moments and told him to stop fighting and [to] calm down.”
At some point, Rodgers reportedly grabbed a knife and told the complainant he wanted to kill him.
“I’ll kill you right now,” Rodgers reportedly told his roommate while wielding a kitchen knife.
Rodgers was charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony, following the incident, according to the report.
Man without pants facing drug charges
A 59-year-old found lying on a park bench without any pants or underwear on was arrested on drug charges late Sunday.
William Francis Whalen of Conway reportedly parked his white 1999 Dodge truck out at the park before lying down on a bench while “trying to get back to life,” around 11 p.m. Sunday when officer Sarah Smith found him, according to an incident report.
Smith noticed the 59-year-old was struggling to put his pants back on as she walked up to him on the night in question and asked Whalen why he wasn’t wearing pants.
Though he reportedly struggled to put his pants back on inside out, the Conway man claimed he was already wearing his pants. After he got his pants back on, Whalen reportedly grabbed his belt from under the park bench before proceeding to toss a bag of suspected methamphetamine behind him, the report states.
Authorities also found a smoking pipe under the park bench with Whalen’s other belongings, the report states.
The Conway man was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia following the incident.
