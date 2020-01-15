From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Suspect makes churchgoers uneasy
A Conway man was banned from the Sunny Gap Baptist Church last week after reportedly making churchgoers feel “uncomfortable and unsafe,” according to an incident report.
The Sunny Gap Baptist Church pastor called the sheriff’s office on Jan. 5 to file a complaint against 54-year-old Randal Lee Shelley. The pastor told deputy Zachary Cooley that the Conway man caused concern among other church members and that he has previously sat down and explained to Shelley that he is not to return “until he gets himself psychological help.”
Church members told Shelley he’d caused safety concerns and that the safety of the church “was the main priority,” according to the report.
Though the church has a security team that agreed to secrete church members to and from their vehicles “until the situation with Mr. Shelley has calmed down or has been resolved,” the pastor reached out to police for further assistance.
The pastor told the deputy that if Shelley returns, the security team was instructed to call the sheriff’s office for assistance.
According to the report, a security team member called 911 “a short time later,” because the suspect had returned.
At this point, deputy Cooley returned to the church and issued a criminal trespass warning against Shelley at the church’s request.
“Mr. Shelley stated he understood what was told to him and he left the property without incident,” the report states.
Neighbor accused of harassment
A Wooster resident is accused of setting up game cameras and taking pictures of his neighbor while she is out in her yard.
A 47-year-old Cadron Drive resident filed a harassment complaint against her neighbor on Jan. 5, accusing her 52-year-old neighbor of photographing her.
According to an incident report, the woman previously had a no contact order against her neighbor. However, the order “recently expired.”
The complainant has accused her neighbor of setting up a game camera to photograph “her every move while she is out in her yard.” The 52-year-old man also set up a camera near the woman’s driveway so that he can take pictures “every time someone comes and goes,” according to the woman’s statement.
The 47-year-old woman told deputy Zachary Cooley she wanted to document the incidents “in order to press charges against him if he continues to harass her,” the report states.
Conway home burglarized
An unknown suspect burglarized a Brandon Road residence, making off with china dishes, tools and a utility vehicle.
According to an incident report, sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 10:30 a.m. Jan. 5 to a residence in the 100 block of Brandon Drive just outside of Conway city limits after the homeowner learned the residence was burglarized.
It was unknown exactly when the suspect(s) broke into the residence because the 58-year-old woman had not been by the Brandon Drive home in about three weeks, the report states.
The complainant told deputy Robert Hensley her husband recently passed away and that she was preparing to sell the home.
While stopping by the residence on the day in question, the woman and her son immediately noticed several items were missing out of the garage, according to the woman’s statement.
Of the items missing were a set of china dishes, a gun safe, tools and a utility terrain vehicle.
The missing side by side is a camouflage 2018 Can-Am Defender HD10 valued at $20,000. The other missing items were collectively valued at $3,000, according to the incident report.
