From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Greenbrier woman files harassment complaint
A Needs Creek Heights resident called police Saturday afternoon regarding a possible harassment case involving a neighbor.
The 33-year-old Greenbrier woman called sheriff’s deputies shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday after a neighbor reportedly pulled up to her residence and began cursing at her, according to an incident report.
The two have “had an online issue,” the woman said.
This particular neighbor has left “nasty notes” on the woman’s door in the past, she said. On the day in question, the suspect pulled up and yelled obscenities at her and also told her she needed to clean up her yard, according to the woman’s statement.
Though the woman was able to give authorities the license plate number to the vehicle the suspect was driving, the registered owner did not match the suspect’s description, the report states.
Conway man violates court order by sleeping in woman's home
A Conway man was arrested over the weekend after authorities reportedly found him sleeping in a residence he was court ordered to avoid.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Scott Emerson Bascom, 37, of Conway at a residence on Sinai Road on Saturday evening after learning there was a no contact order against the man that protected the individual who lived at the house, according to an incident report.
The 44-year-old homeowner called police shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, noting she found out Bascom was at her home while she was at work. The woman told deputy Steve Sumner she was not at home when the offense occurred, but wanted to call police because she had an active no contact order issued against the Conway man.
When deputies arrived on scene, they saw the suspect’s black 1998 Dodge pickup truck parked in the complainant’s yard.
After confirming the order was still active, the deputy “loudly knocked on the front door” to get Bascom’s attention. However, no one answered the door.
At this point, other deputies pulled up to the residence and began knocking on other doors, the report states.
As the deputies knocked on the front and back doors, the complainant’s landlord pulled up to the Sinai Road residence and offered to open the front door.
According to the report, deputies found the suspect sleeping in the woman’s bedroom.
Bascom was arrested on scene and charged with contempt of court. Records show a second no contact order was also issued against Bascom following the incident.
Wanted NLR man arrested on traffic stop
A North Little Rock man was arrested late Saturday after a Faulkner County deputy reportedly saw him driving on the wrong side of the road.
According to an incident report, deputy Timothy Johnson was eastbound on Highway 286 when he noticed a dark-colored pickup truck that was about to turn onto Daugherty Hill Road was driving on the wrong side of the road.
As he pulled over the pickup truck, Johnson also learned the tags on the vehicle had expired in November.
The driver, Jesse Alan Ray, 28, immediately admitted his license was suspended, he did not have insurance and the vehicle was not registered, according to the report.
Along with issuing careless and prohibited driving, driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance and failure to register citations against the 28-year-old, the deputy arrested Ray because the North Little Rock man reportedly had active warrants against him issued by multiple departments — the Greenbrier Police Department, Guy Police Department and the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office.
Ray was still behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center as of press time Wednesday.
