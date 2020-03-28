From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Man says neighbor threatened him after chicken got loose
A Vilonia man is accused of threatening to shoot his neighbor after one of the neighbor’s chickens wandered onto his property.
The alleged victim called the sheriff’s office around 3 p.m. March 6 to file a report against his neighbor.
According to an incident report, the alleged victim’s neighbor had threatened to “beat him up and shoot him” while he was trying to catch one of his chickens that had wandered onto the Vilonia man’s property.
At first, the man said his neighbor was helping him chase after the chicken. However, when he attempted to “but the chicken off by driving his ATV [through] an opening in the neighbor’s gate,” the complainant’s neighbor “began screaming and cussing at him,” the report states.
Though he did not want to file charges against his neighbor, the complainant said he wanted to file a report so that the incident was documented, noting he “was fearful for his safety.”
FCSO called over dispute
Authorities were called to the Almost Famous Steakhouse & Grill earlier this month after the owner’s brother was accused of yelling at a manager.
Richard Keith Meyer, 55, had parked a U-Haul box truck behind the restaurant and began yelling at his brother and one of the managers, according to an incident report.
The property Meyer parked the truck on belonged to the brothers’ father. However, the restaurant owner said he had control over the property and that he was in the process of resolving the issue in civil court.
Soon after he left the scene, deputy Stephen Canino was called back to the restaurant because “the two brothers were arguing again.”
At this point, the deputy advised the two men to separate for the evening, according to the report.
Shoplifting suspects banned from Dollar General
Two Faulkner County residents were banned from a Dollar General store after allegedly trying to shoplift various items.
Sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 3 p.m. March 13 to the Dollar General on Highway 365 regarding an attempted shoplifting incident.
The clerk said that while the suspects, 25-year-old Kacee Lauren Samis and 26-year-old Paul Anthony Goss, had returned the items they attempted to steal, he wanted them criminally trespassed from the store, according to an incident report.
Deputy Joe Tillman issued trespass warnings against both suspects following the incident, per the clerk’s request.
