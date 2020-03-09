From Conway Police Department reports
1 caught, charged in check theft
A Conway man is suspected of fraudulently cashing two checks totaling $3,847.30.
A clerk at JC Automotive called the Conway Police Department shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday after learning two of the business’ checks were stolen and fraudulently cashed at Simmons Bank, according to an incident report.
The woman told officer David Starbuck she’d placed the checks in the mailbox around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and that she called the post office Thursday to make sure the courier picked up them up “due to the flag missing on her mailbox.”
“The post office advised they had not come to collect her mail,” the incident report reads in part. “She was shortly thereafter called by Simmons Bank and advised there were checks from JC Automotive cashed by a Travis Warner.”
One of the checks was cashed at the bank’s Oak Street location, and the other was cashed at the Salem Road location, according to the bank. The two checks collectively totaled $3,847.30, according to the report.
Soon after, bank employees alerted Conway officers that there was a man at the Steel Avenue branch attempting to cash what they believed was a stolen check.
A bank teller showed Steven J. Spurgers the suspicious check and the suspect’s ID. The suspect, 39-year-old David Jon Harvey, was still sitting in the lobby when the officer arrived.
Harvey claimed “a black female named ‘Angie’ and a young black male in an arm cast” drove him to the bank and asked him to cash the check, promising he could have $500 of the $1,940-check if he did so.
The Conway man was arrested on scene and taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center following the incident.
Suspects take license plate
An unknown suspect reportedly stole the front license plate off a vehicle that was parked at Sallie Cone Elementary School on Thursday.
According to an incident report, a 26-year-old Conway man parked in the school’s parking lot Thursday evening to take his son to the playground when the front license plate was stolen off his blue 2018 Chevrolet Silverado K150 pickup truck.
The complainant told officer Jason Case he was unsure who was responsible for the theft but noted “there was a white Chevy Imapla occupied with two black males and a black female” parked nearby in the parking lot.
Officer Case flagged the license plate as stolen in the National Crime Information Center and advised the complainant “to remove the rear tag until he gets a new license plate for his vehicle,” the report states.
Suspicious object in chicken wing injures man
A Conway man reportedly was injured after eating chicken wings he bought last week at the Walmart on Skyline Drive.
According to an incident report, a 30-year-old Conway resident called police Thursday to file a report after he was injured while eating chicken wings.
The man said he was hurt as he bit into one of the wings, noting something “broke off into his mouth” as he swallowed. After inspecting the wing, he saw what “appeared to be a staple (or some type of metal object) in the chicken,” according to the man’s statement.
The metal object cut the man’s throat, causing him to “spit and cough blood.”
Following the incident, the Conway man also complained of having stomach pain.
According to officer Cebron Hackett’s report, the complainant received a call from his doctor while talking to the officer, alerting him “he needed to go back to the clinic.”
The complainant had also filed a report with Walmart about the incident, the report states.
